Despite a tumultuous market, cybersecurity companies continue to draw millions in venture dollars. So how can startups and investors alike best leverage the relationship? As part of the SC Awards Winners Circle video series, SC Media dug into this dynamic with Dave DeWalt, founder and managing director of NightDragon, recipient of our Best Growth-Stage Investor Of The Year award; Ofer Schreiber, senior partner and head of the Israeli office at YL Ventures, recipient of Early-Stage Investor Of The Year award; and Monti Knode, director of customer success at Horizon3.ai, recipient of the Most Promising Early-Stage Startup award.