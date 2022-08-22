The last year brought a transition from remote work by necessity, to hybrid work by choice for many companies. That meant evaluating security programs to better address a longterm shift in how employees access networks and data. As part of the SC Awards Winners Circle video series, SC Media spoke with Jason Lee, CISO of Zoom, recipient of the Pandemic Pivot award, and Carl Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of AttackIQ, recipient of the Best IT Security-Related Training Program award, to get their perspective on the road ahead.