Critical flaws found in interoperability backbone: FHIR APIs vulnerable to abuse

The days of third-party risk management being a check-the-box exercise are fast fading, Linda Tuck Chapman, CEO of the Third Party Risk Institute, told Derek Johnson during a SC Media eSummit fireside discussion.
Rockwell Automation's Dawn Cappelli discusses how the company approached third-party risk after the NotPetya cyberattack, as well as how operations could be disrupted by attacks on suppliers and manufacturers.
With a changing understanding of what denotes a national security risk, this year's Aspen Cyber Summit — traditionally a hub for talks about statecraft in infosec — veered toward systemic risk across the private sector.