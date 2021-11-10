What is the financial industry’s role in filling the cybersecurity pipeline?

Understand your organizational gap: What are the job categories that are missing from your existing team and what kind of risk does that represent? The specialized skills and roles organizations lack, according to the (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study, are Securely Provision (48%); Analyze (47%); and Protect and Defend (47%) as their top areas of need.
Rethink how you hire: Evaluate both internal and external prospects for the non-technical skills and attributes professionals describe as vital for a successful cybersecurity career. Hire for aptitude and attitude and recruit people from different backgrounds who are attracted to the challenges and rewards of a cybersecurity career and are willing to learn.
Put people before technology: Recognize that technology is not a substitute for the human element. Skilled cybersecurity professionals are vital for any security program. Organizations cannot spend their way out of their own workforce gap. They need to invest in their people and smartly build their teams for long-term success. This means investments in training and skills development as well as career pathing, mentorship programs and more.
Embrace remote work: Remote work enables organizations to cast a much wider net geographically and breakdown geographical barriers when recruiting, which also fosters a more diverse pool of applicants.
Empower change with DEI: Reconsider the qualities that make a successful cybersecurity professional, and prize those that transcend technology, like creative thinking and the ability to work in a team environment. Cybersecurity professionals are not only aware of how DEI can contribute to solving the skills gap, but they expect their employers to act to add diversity of thought and experience to their teams.
For a more complete picture of employee cyber habits, organizations must creatively track user behaviors related to endpoint, web and data security as well. The data is there, said Living Security CSO Drew Rose at InfoSec World.
Positive reinforcement, rewards and gamification are effective employee cyber awareness strategies, while threatening consequences for unsafe behavior can sometimes do more harm than good, warned InfoSec World panelists.
Speaking in a fireside chat during the InfoSec World conference Tuesday, TikTok Chief Information Security Officer Roland Cloutier said a key factor in managing TikTok's internal security was his ability to communicate with employees on their own level.