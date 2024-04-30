Skill-based hiring to be prioritized in federal IT jobs, contractors

U.S. National Cyber Director Harry Coker said that federal agencies will be enlisting cybersecurity personnel and contractors based on skills rather than years of experience amid a persistent gap in cybersecurity jobs across the country, according to CyberScoop.

Such an effort will involve agencies creating a skill-based hiring practices and principles framework for IT jobs that will be implemented next summer, said Coker at a White House event. Also part of the event were commitments by the Department of Energy and National Science Foundation to provide cyber jobs for veterans, as well as pledges from Motorola, Entergy, and other companies to establish apprenticeship and educational programs.

"Policymakers in Washington and employers across the country have to ensure that anyone who wants to pursue a career in cybersecurity can do so in our increasingly digital world, where cyber threats are growing more frequent and more sophisticated. We need cyber talent in every sector of our economy. And we need them in every community across our nation," Coker said.