Imminent zero trust deadline not a worry among federal CISOs

U.S. federal agencies were noted by their chief information security officers to be well-prepared for the Sept. 30 deadline on targets set in the zero trust architecture strategy of the Office of Management and Budget, FedScoop reports.

Click for more special coverage

Implementation of "practical zero trust" that involves continuous changes based on evolving technologies has made the Department of the Interior ready for the Biden administration's zero trust model requirements, said CISO Stan Lowe at Amazon Web Services Innovate Day.

"Having worked in organizations that are fully zero trust and having gone through that journey with those organizations, I know this is possible. It's just gonna take some intestinal fortitude and some hard decisions along the way to be able to get this done," said Lowe, who was once part of the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Meanwhile, Office of Personnel Management CISO James Saunders said that the agency will be able to meet targets by the end of the fiscal year as intended.