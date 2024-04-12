Persistent gender gap in cyber compensation shrinking

CyberScoop reports that average cybersecurity job salaries for women in non-managerial, mid-advanced roles and managerial positions were only 5% and 9% lower than their male equivalents, respectively, which are lower than the up to 20% compensation gap observed in previous years.

Moreover, women earned 1% more at the middle-manager and director level and 4% more at the C-suite and executive level than men, a report from ISC2 showed. Increased pay for women in higher positions may be due to them being enlisted from IT leadership or leadership from the organizations' other departments, according to ISC2 CEO Clar Rosso.

Despite better pay parity in cybersecurity that may have been brought upon by the increased prioritization of talent and workforce development amid increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats, organizations could still further curb salary gaps by establishing pay bands based on years of experience and other measurable factors, said Minorities in Cybersecurity Head Mary Chaney.