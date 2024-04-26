Identity, Email security

Microsoft credentials targeted by phishing campaign using Autodesk Drive

Hacked email accounts were used by threat actors to facilitate a phishing campaign that involves the use of Autodesk Drive-hosted PDF documents to compromise Microsoft account credentials, SecurityWeek reports.

Malicious emails delivered to breached email accounts' contact lists included legitimate headers and footers and a link to a PDF on the Autodesk Drive platform, which when clicked redirects to a phishing page seeking Microsoft usernames and passwords, with the compromise concealed through another redirection to a separate real estate investment-themed document, a report from Netcraft revealed. Moreover, other malicious PDF files in different languages within the data sharing platform indicate that the campaign has been targeted at other countries around the world.

"The scale of these attacks and the use of customized PDF documents suggests some degree of templating and automation, leading to a series of well-targeted compromises that has the potential to spread worldwide like a virus," said Netcraft.

