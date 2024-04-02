Officials dispel fears AI will supplant cyber workforce

Artificial intelligence was emphasized by federal cyber officials to serve as helpers, not replacements, for the cybersecurity workforce amid growing concerns brought upon by AI innovations, FedScoop reports.

Human response continues to be valuable in responding to cybersecurity incidents, as indicated by the mitigation of an attempted water poisoning attack at the Oldsmar, Florida water treatment facility following the immediate flagging of a plant operator, said Department of Energy Senior Cybersecurity Advisor for Policy and Programs Amy Hamilton at an Advanced Technology Academic Research Center event.

General Services Administration Cybersecurity Advisor Alyssa Feola also noted that completely automating the cyber workforce could be detrimental to security.

"We need these people to do this work. We're not going to automate people out of these jobs because it is going to take people doing the work, and I think that's what's really most important," said Feola.