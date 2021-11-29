Auditors want to know if CISA programs for the communications sector work | SC Media
Cybersecurity Asset Management

Auditors want to know if CISA programs for the communications sector work

November 29, 2021
A satellite ground station that functions as a hub connecting a satellite network with a terrestrial telecommunications network. Federal auditors want CISA to develop metrics to determine whether their programs to help protect satellites and other communications infrastructure are effective. (Vsatinet, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Related

Related Events

    prestitial ad