Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Details on 2021 Chemonics hack remain scant

Detailed view of a computer screen with the word "HACKED" displayed prominently

(Adobe Stock)

International development firm Chemonics, which mainly caters to the United States Agency of International Development, has not yet provided more extensive information regarding a cyberattack that compromised more than 6,000 individuals initially reported in July 2021, reports FedScoop.

Attackers infiltrated Chemonics email accounts from March 2 to July 13, 2021, to facilitate malicious activity, said Chemonics in separate filings with Maine and New Hampshire regulators that did not shed light on the impacted emails but emphasized the lack of any conclusive evidence suggesting any data exfiltration and misuse of personal information. However, both notifications were found to have discrepancies in the types of data that may have been compromised.

Moreover, both USAID and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have referred inquiries regarding the incident to Chemonics but the company has neither detailed its actions to address the incident's effect on USAID nor confirmed notifying CISA about the hack.

Related

Data breach impacts Airsoft community site

Major airsoft game host and equipment renter Airsoft C3 had the sensitive data of 75,000 individuals part of its enthusiast community website compromised due to a Google Cloud Storage Bucket misconfiguration, indicating a significant threat to the U.S. airsoft community, according to Cybernews.

Data breach hits Panda Restaurants

BleepingComputer reports that major Asian-American restaurant company Panda Restaurant Group, which counts Panda Express and Hibachi-San as its subsidiaries, had the personal data of its current and former associates compromised following a breach of its corporate systems in March.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.