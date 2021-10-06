Regulation

DHS to impose new cyber requirements on railway, subway and aviation operators

October 6, 2021
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced a security directive targeting rail and subway entities and the aviation sector. (World Travel & Tourism Council)

Related

Regulation
DoJ announces new efforts to shore up cryptocurrency, contractor security

Joe UchillOctober 6, 2021

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco outlined two new initiatives at the Department of Justice: a cryptocurrency enforcement team and a group to look at federal contractor cybersecurity.

Regulation
Why regulations alone won’t make our critical infrastructure more secure

Ian Bramson October 5, 2021

Industry and government need to sort out what they do best because more regulations are not the answer.

Breach
UCSD Health sued by breach victims after undetected email hack

Jessica DavisSeptember 27, 2021

Two lawsuits filed against UC San Diego Health late last week, allege that a four-month employee email hack that breached the data of nearly 500,000 patients was caused by negligence and other security failings.

prestitial ad