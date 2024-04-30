Cyberattack impacts Kansas city real-time weather, traffic info system

Operations of the Kansas City Scout System, which offers real-time traffic and weather information to drivers in Kansas and Missouri, was disrupted by a cyberattack last week that resulted in the takedown of all its systems, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

No further information regarding the cyber incident, which came before a weekend of storms around the area, has been provided by KC Scout except that the systems shutdown was conducted as a "protective measure."

"This protective measure means all real-time cameras and information boards are not functioning. The system will remain unavailable until further notice as restoration of service efforts begin," said KC Scout.

Without any timeline for the restoration of KC Scout, drivers have been urged by the Kansas and Missouri Transportation Departments that manage the system to use current road conditions and traffic flow as their guides.