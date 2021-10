Jill Aitoro October 7, 2021

Evolving buying habits of consumers set the groundwork for retailers to respond to the pandemic. Trends in online shopping over the last decade led even the big box stores – the successful ones anyway – to invest in e-commerce and to scale inventory. And yet the transition to online, combined with management of an unprecedented surge, has left the security teams of retailers to do something of a dance: accommodating customer demands, without neglecting security along the way.