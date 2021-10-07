Risk Management, Endpoint security, Insider threat

Health care guides tackle device risk communication and insider, VPN security

October 7, 2021
Doctors prepare paperwork in the physician consultation area of the emergency room at Coney Island Hospital Sept. 5, 2002, in New York City. Health agencies have released three separate alerts regarding health care sector challenges. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Related

Risk Management
The continuity lessons of the Facebook outage

Joe UchillOctober 5, 2021

The Facebook outage was almost definitely not due to a breach. The service appears to have faltered after a BGP misconfiguration snowballed out of control. That snowball was exacerbated by single points of failure along Facebook's self-sufficient processes. One key takeaway for anyone involved in risk: be aware of internal dependencies.

Cybersecurity Asset Management
Digital transformation forces manufacturers to take a more unified asset management approach

Bradley BarthOctober 1, 2021

Once individualized plants and OT environments may all need to fall under the direct purview of the CIO/CISO, rather than be managed separately by local engineering teams.

Vulnerability management
BrakTooth vulnerabilities pose DoS risk to medical devices, HHS warns

Jessica DavisSeptember 29, 2021

Found in a host of medical devices, HHS warns that the recently disclosed BrakTooth vulnerabilities could by crash the firmware or create a deadlock condition. An exploit could result in adverse consequences, including interruptions to patient care.

Related Events

prestitial ad