Health care guides tackle device risk communication and insider, VPN security

The Facebook outage was almost definitely not due to a breach. The service appears to have faltered after a BGP misconfiguration snowballed out of control. That snowball was exacerbated by single points of failure along Facebook's self-sufficient processes. One key takeaway for anyone involved in risk: be aware of internal dependencies.
Found in a host of medical devices, HHS warns that the recently disclosed BrakTooth vulnerabilities could by crash the firmware or create a deadlock condition. An exploit could result in adverse consequences, including interruptions to patient care.