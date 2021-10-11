Legislation

CyAN launches pro-researcher legislative action partnership

October 11, 2021
The new initiative looks to smooth legal difficulties encountered by security researchers (kynny/iStock via Getty Images)

Related

Ransomware
New proposal requires ransomware victims to report payments within 48 hours

Steve ZurierOctober 6, 2021

Proposed bill aims to help the industry gets its arms around the dramatic increase in ransomware attacks.

Legislation
Bipartisan bill would single out ‘systemically important’ infrastructure for fed cybersecurity help

Derek B. JohnsonOctober 5, 2021

The bill, sponsored by ranking Republican John Katko, N.Y., and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., would empower CISA to prioritize part of critical infrastructure for cybersecurity resources and technical assistance.

Legislation
Senate committee drops new FISMA reform bill

Derek B. JohnsonOctober 4, 2021

Sen. Gary Peters previewed the legislation last week, which would codify CISA’s role as the “lead lead entity for operational cybersecurity coordination across the federal government.”

prestitial ad