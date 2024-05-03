New AI security bill unveiled in Senate

FedScoop reports that increasing artificial intelligence-related cybersecurity risks have prompted Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., to introduce the Secure AI Act of 2024.

Aside from mandating the National Security Agency to create an AI Security Center alongside a new "counter AI-technique" prevention guidance, the new bipartisan legislation also tasks the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and National Institute of Standards and Technology to strengthen monitoring of cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Both CISA and NIST would be required to establish and implement a voluntary AI security and safety incident tracking database within a year of the bill's enactment.

Such legislation would also order NIST to examine the inclusion of AI flaws in vulnerability reporting standards alongside stakeholders.

"Safeguarding organizations from cybersecurity risks involving AI requires collaboration and innovation from both the private and public sector. This commonsense legislation creates a voluntary database for reporting AI security and safety incidents and promotes best practices to mitigate AI risks," said Tillis.