Philips discloses patient monitoring device, medical device interfacing vulnerabilities

As healthcare continues its digital transformation, providers must address ongoing clinical asset risks with the “borderless environment of care,” said First Health Advisory’s Carter Groome during InfoSec World.
DHS CISO Kennth Bible joined the agency "in the peak of the response actions" post SolarWinds hack. He ultimately established a four-prong strategy for supply chain risk management that pushes industry partners to take ownership of their own cybersecurity hygiene to overcome the approach of "bending metal — building something, then deciding how we wanted to address cybersecurity."