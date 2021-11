SC Staff November 2, 2021

Financial services has long been among the most advanced sectors in terms of cybersecurity. But the threats are evolving, with DDoS attacks making way for phishing schemes that can lead to account takeover or ransomware outages. Betty Elliott, chief information security officer for Freddie Mac, spoke to SC Media Editor in Chief Jill Aitoro about the state of the market, and efforts to ensure data remains secure throughout the lifecycle of transactions.