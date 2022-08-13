A view of collection during the launch of social investing platform eToro’s first NFT fund, pledging $20 million for acquisition of NFTs from blue-chip and up-and-coming creators alike, at the Bass Art Museum on April 7, 2022, in Miami. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for eToro.Art)

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have crossed into that realm of popularity where various platforms are ranked, with industry observer Comparitech launching its Worldwide NFT Heists tracker.

NFTs have sold for as much as $92 million, but their financial value is still a point of great controversy in the traditional financial, financial technology (fintech), payments and cryptocurrency industries.

Researchers at Comparitech have been tracking NFT thefts for more than two years ever since the first NFT was stolen in early 2020. More than $86 million in NFT value has been pilfered since then, according to Comparitech research.

Much like financial threats and security in general, growing attacks on NFTs boil down to bad actors attempting to attack areas where they see the most money flowing. (Case in point: In December 2021, one NFT called "The Merge" sold for an eye-popping $92 million.)

Rebecca Moody, head of data research at Comparitech, pointed out that the company’s research have been tracking NFT heists since they initially came to light more than two years ago. In the past two and a half years, $86 million has been stolen from these sites, with increasing attacks this year — just like cryptocurrency in general. According to Comparitech, the 10 most significant NFT heists (based on the U.S. dollar amount stolen at the time of the attack) have been: