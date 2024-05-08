Google unveils new Threat Intelligence platform

VentureBeat reports that increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats have prompted Google Cloud to introduce the new Google Threat Intelligence platform, which seeks to improve threat management among security teams through detailed insights.

Insights will be provided by the platform through its use of Mandiant and VirusTotal data alongside Google's comprehensive threat visibility capabilities and open-source threat intelligence to track external threats and analyze indicators of compromise, as well as facilitate attack surface management.

Google has also integrated its Gemini 1.5 generative artificial intelligence chatbot within the search feature of Google Threat Intelligence to automate open-source intelligence searches and perform online industry threat reporting categorization, which it would then consolidate in collections detailing threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures, as well as IoCs and toolkits.

Such capabilities have been touted by Google Cloud Vice President of Engineering for Cloud Security Eric Doerr to be beneficial for organizations without dedicated threat intelligence teams, which form most of Google's customer base.