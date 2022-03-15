RSA sells conference to become standalone business

People are seen in the exhibit hall at the RSA conference Feb. 7, 2007, in San Francisco. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

RSA Conference will split from the RSA security businesses as its current owners spin off the trade show.

"Today marks an exciting opportunity for the evolution of RSAC, and we are thrilled to announce that RSAC will now become a stand-alone, independent business," said conference Vice President Linda Gray Martin in a blog announcement on Tuesday.

RSA, both the security and conference businesses, were purchased in 2020 by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, and AlpInvest Partners from Dell for just over $2 billion. Clearlake Capital invested in the venture in 2021.

The new ownership structure will split the standalone conference business between Crosspoint Capital, and current investors Clearlake and Symphony.

"The cybersecurity market continues to grow at an accelerated pace. RSA Conference plays a pivotal role in the cybersecurity community and ecosystem," said Hugh Thompson, managing partner of Crosspoint Capital in a statement. Thompson has been RSA Conference's program committee chairman for the last 13 years.

RSA Conference, considered a premier vendor event, sees around 40,000 attendants head to San Francisco each year — save for 2021 when the conference was held digitally amid the coronavirus outbreak.