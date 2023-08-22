Generative artificial intelligence has been leveraged by zero trust data security firm Rubrik in its new AI-Powered Cyber Recovery tool, which seeks to help accelerate cyberattack recovery among VMware clients, SiliconAngle reports. Organizations running virtual machines are the key target of the new tool, which provides not only chronological guidance on recovering and rollbacking files in the event of a cyberattack but also removes reinfection risk through the identification of necessary vSphere templates in facilitating the safe reconstruction of impacted VMs. Rubrik's AI-Powered Cyber Recovery tool also utilizes AI-enabled task lists using the company's data threat analytics to offer coherent recommendations and curb the downtime of applications. "We understand that every minute counts when faced with a cyberattack, and Rubrik AI-Powered Cyber Recovery helps organizations take advantage of every second, empowering them to get their business-critical systems and data back up and running," said Rubrik Chief Product Officer Anneka Gupta.