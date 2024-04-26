AI sparks increasing cyber concerns for execs amid growing adoption

Twenty percent of cybersecurity officers across the UK cited artificial intelligence as their organizations' most significant cybersecurity threat, according to TechRadar.

Generative AI has also resulted in employee exposure of corporate data among 20% of CSOs, a report from Censuswide and RiverSafe revealed. Similar cybersecurity fears regarding AI have been echoed by a Metomic study that showed 72% of chief information security officers expressing concern over increasing cyberattacks driven by generative AI tools.

Both studies come after a Deep Instinct study showed that 85% of U.S. senior cybersecurity experts attributed the growth in cyberattack prevalence between 2022 and 2023 to generative AI.

Despite such concerns, the AI in cybersecurity market is expected to expand to $102.78 billion by 2032, according to Precedence Research. Moreover, generative AI is believed by 63% of security professionals to have the potential to strengthen organizational cybersecurity, with 55% expected to adopt such solutions within this year.