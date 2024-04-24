AI tapped by Torq HyperSOC to better combat cyber threats

SiliconAngle reports that mounting security alert fatigue has prompted Torq to introduce its new HyperSOC system based on its Hyperautomation Platform using artificial intelligence to enable security operation center response automation, management, and monitoring in a bid to bolster the investigation and remediation of cybersecurity threats.

Aside from leveraging generative AI to facilitate analysis of cyber incidents, Torq HyperSOC also allows automation with AI insights in detecting and resolving cyber threats through its Hyperautomated Case Management feature, while maintaining human control over sensitive processes and ensure organizational security policy compliance through the AI-Augmented Human-in-the-Loop Remediation feature.

Such a system has been touted by Torq co-founder and CEO Ofer Smadari to be crucial amid the SecOps community's growing frustration with the tedious nature of legacy security, orchestration, automation, and response tools.

"HyperSOC is a breakthrough solution that simultaneously elevates their roles while delivering the highest levels of protection possible for the organization," said Smadari.