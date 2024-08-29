AI/ML, Data Security

2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

New generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and machine learning (ML) technologies have helped cybersecurity elevate existing products and drive the creation of new ones. These products focus on excellence in leveraging the GenAI/AI/ML in applications such as detecting anomalies in large language/data models, juggling threat intel with vulnerability research, behavioral analytics, or building predictive threat models. The products named here focus on the data analytics side of GenAI/ML to better extract, visualize and analyze both ongoing and potential threats.

The Top 5 | Best Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

Abnormal Human Behavior AI Platform – Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

The Abnormal Human Behavior AI Platform is revolutionizing email security by addressing the biggest threat organizations face today: business email compromise (BEC) and other email-based attacks. Traditional security tools struggle to keep up with sophisticated, text-based, socially-engineered attacks that bypass standard detection methods. Abnormal tackles this challenge by leveraging machine learning and human behavior modeling. Instead of relying on known threat signatures, the platform analyzes thousands of signals across an organization’s cloud accounts — including email, identity, and collaboration apps — to establish a baseline of normal behavior. This allows Abnormal to detect and automatically remediate anomalies in real-time, stopping even the most advanced and novel attacks.

Since its founding, Abnormal has grown rapidly, now protecting over 2,000 customers globally, including 17% of the Fortune 500. The platform is designed for enterprise-level security, particularly for organizations with 3,000+ employees, and integrates seamlessly with cloud email platforms via API, requiring minimal setup and ongoing maintenance. Abnormal’s effectiveness is reflected in its 278% average ROI, as reported by Forrester, and its ability to significantly reduce email attack incidents. With a vision of creating a fully autonomous cybersecurity platform, Abnormal is expanding its capabilities to safeguard against attacks across various SaaS applications, positioning itself as a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity.

Gurucul – Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

Gurucul offers a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that includes Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Identity Analytics, and Data Optimizer, all powered by advanced machine learning and AI. The platform excels in improving threat detection, investigation, and response across complex IT environments, providing full visibility into data stores and enabling organizations to manage insider and identity threats effectively. Unlike traditional SIEMs that struggle with data volume and normalization, Gurucul handles any data source or format, applying thousands of machine learning modules to detect true threats and automate responses.

The platform addresses one of SecOps’ biggest challenges: achieving full data visibility and making it analytics-ready. Gurucul’s solution efficiently centralizes, optimizes, and prepares massive data volumes for advanced analytics, reducing costs by 40% while ensuring comprehensive threat detection. With capabilities to monitor and respond to a wide range of attacks — including ransomware, phishing, and insider threats — Gurucul delivers a 50% reduction in investigation time and a 61% increase in true positive detections.

Gurucul’s platform is recognized for its innovation and effectiveness, with accolades including being named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM. The company offers predictable, cost-effective pricing, guaranteeing a 50% cost reduction compared to legacy solutions.

Onyxia Cyber’s Cybersecurity Management Platform – Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

The Onyxia Cybersecurity Management Platform is an AI-powered solution designed to empower CISOs and security leaders by addressing the challenges of quantifying, optimizing, and communicating the business impact of their cybersecurity programs. Traditional management methods, often reliant on spreadsheets, are manual, time-consuming, and limited to point-in-time data. Onyxia transforms this process by delivering real-time security assessment, full security stack visibility, predictive insights, and streamlined board reporting. This innovative platform enables organizations to continuously strengthen their security programs, proactively reduce risk exposure, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations like the SEC’s cybersecurity disclosure rules.

Launched in September 2023, Onyxia has quickly gained traction with enterprise customers across various sectors, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to optimize security program performance. The platform’s unique features, such as the NIST 2.0 Dashboard and CPI (Cyber Performance Indicator) Labeling, provide CISOs with contextualized performance data and insights into their security posture. Onyxia’s Predictive Cybersecurity Management Engine, OnyxAI, delivers data trend insights and performance predictions, enabling security leaders to anticipate and mitigate potential risks.

Onyxia is dedicated to customer-centric development, incorporating feedback to continually enhance its offerings. With a focus on advanced AI capabilities, Onyxia aims to become the go-to platform for CISOs, akin to what Salesforce is for CROs, by providing a high-level view of security programs and facilitating effective communication of their impact to the board.

Securiti AI Data Command Center – Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

Securiti’s AI Data Command Center empowers organizations to safely and efficiently adopt generative AI while ensuring security, compliance, and governance. As AI increasingly relies on vast data sources, the absence of robust controls and governance can lead to significant risks, including sensitive data leakage and regulatory breaches. Securiti’s platform addresses these challenges by offering comprehensive visibility, risk assessment, and control mechanisms tailored to AI and data ecosystems.

The platform features advanced tools for discovering and cataloging AI models, assessing risks, and mapping data flows across AI pipelines. It provides AI-driven security controls, such as context-aware LLM firewalls that safeguard against malicious attacks and data leaks. Additionally, Securiti automates compliance with emerging AI regulations, including the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF, ensuring organizations stay ahead of regulatory requirements.

Securiti’s solution integrates seamlessly into enterprise environments, offering frictionless onboarding, automated discovery, and ongoing support. With a user-friendly interface and continuous updates driven by a multidisciplinary R&D team, the platform ensures rapid time-to-value and reduces total cost of ownership. Trusted by global enterprises like CNA, Hertz, and Cisco, Securiti’s AI Data Command Center is a leading choice for organizations looking to mitigate AI risks while accelerating innovation.

The Nozomi Networks Platform – Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

Nozomi Networks is a leader in OT and IoT cybersecurity, providing critical protection for essential infrastructure, including water, electricity, transportation, and healthcare systems. The Nozomi Networks Platform, powered by AI, addresses the unique cybersecurity challenges of operational technology (OT) environments, which are increasingly vulnerable due to their connection to the internet and adoption of IoT. These systems, once isolated, now face significant risks from cybercriminals and nation-state actors, with the potential for physical harm, such as hospital outages and water shortages.

The Nozomi Networks Platform delivers comprehensive security by continuously monitoring and analyzing asset inventories, network behaviors, and potential vulnerabilities. Its AI-driven insights enable efficient threat detection and remediation, reducing the burden on security teams. The platform’s advanced predictive monitoring capabilities provide early warnings of system deviations, preventing outages and ensuring high availability.

Serving over 12,000 installations across six continents, Nozomi Networks protects 105 million OT, IoT, and IT devices. The company has seen significant growth, with a 77% increase in annual recurring revenue and a 97% customer retention rate. Nozomi’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in consistently high Net Promoter Scores® and a robust global support network. With its scalable, flexible OnePass subscription model, Nozomi ensures customers receive rapid time-to-value and minimized total cost of ownership.

