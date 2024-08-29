2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

Nozomi Networks is a leader in OT and IoT cybersecurity, providing critical protection for essential infrastructure, including water, electricity, transportation, and healthcare systems. The Nozomi Networks Platform, powered by AI, addresses the unique cybersecurity challenges of operational technology (OT) environments, which are increasingly vulnerable due to their connection to the internet and adoption of IoT. These systems, once isolated, now face significant risks from cybercriminals and nation-state actors, with the potential for physical harm, such as hospital outages and water shortages.
The Nozomi Networks Platform delivers comprehensive security by continuously monitoring and analyzing asset inventories, network behaviors, and potential vulnerabilities. Its AI-driven insights enable efficient threat detection and remediation, reducing the burden on security teams. The platform’s advanced predictive monitoring capabilities provide early warnings of system deviations, preventing outages and ensuring high availability.
Serving over 12,000 installations across six continents, Nozomi Networks protects 105 million OT, IoT, and IT devices. The company has seen significant growth, with a 77% increase in annual recurring revenue and a 97% customer retention rate. Nozomi’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in consistently high Net Promoter Scores® and a robust global support network. With its scalable, flexible OnePass subscription model, Nozomi ensures customers receive rapid time-to-value and minimized total cost of ownership.