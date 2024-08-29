2024 SC Awards Finalists: Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

The Abnormal Human Behavior AI Platform is revolutionizing email security by addressing the biggest threat organizations face today: business email compromise (BEC) and other email-based attacks. Traditional security tools struggle to keep up with sophisticated, text-based, socially-engineered attacks that bypass standard detection methods. Abnormal tackles this challenge by leveraging machine learning and human behavior modeling. Instead of relying on known threat signatures, the platform analyzes thousands of signals across an organization’s cloud accounts — including email, identity, and collaboration apps — to establish a baseline of normal behavior. This allows Abnormal to detect and automatically remediate anomalies in real-time, stopping even the most advanced and novel attacks.

Since its founding, Abnormal has grown rapidly, now protecting over 2,000 customers globally, including 17% of the Fortune 500. The platform is designed for enterprise-level security, particularly for organizations with 3,000+ employees, and integrates seamlessly with cloud email platforms via API, requiring minimal setup and ongoing maintenance. Abnormal’s effectiveness is reflected in its 278% average ROI, as reported by Forrester, and its ability to significantly reduce email attack incidents. With a vision of creating a fully autonomous cybersecurity platform, Abnormal is expanding its capabilities to safeguard against attacks across various SaaS applications, positioning itself as a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity.