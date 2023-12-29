Malware, Threat Intelligence

Activity of Rugmi malware loader spikes

Hundreds of cyberattacks daily have been spreading the novel Rugmi malware loader in October and November, representing a significant increase from the single-digit daily detections of the trojan beforehand, The Hacker News reports. Threat actors have used Rugmi, which contains a downloader for the encrypted payload and two other loaders, to distribute various information-stealing malware, including Vidar, RecordBreaker or Raccoon Stealer V2, Lumma Stealer or LummaC2, and Rescoms, according to a report from ESET. Meanwhile, the Lumma Stealer has also been noted to not only have been derived from the codebases of the Vidar, Mars, and Arkei stealers but also integrate updated functionality to bypass security systems. "Ready-made malware solutions contribute to the proliferation of malicious campaigns because they make the malware available even to potentially less technically skilled threat actors. Offering a broader range of functions then serves to render Lumma Stealer even more attractive as a product," said ESET.

Related

Malware attacks exploiting app installation protocol prompt deactivation

Several threat operations including Sangria Tempest or FIN7, Storm-0569, Storm-1674, and Storm-1113 have exploited Microsoft's "ms-appinstaller protocol" for expediting Windows app installation to facilitate malware distribution, resulting in the deactivation of the protocol, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.