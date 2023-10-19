Additional 4.1M data profiles of 23andMe users leaked

Major U.S. biotechnology and genetic testing firm 23andMe had 4.1 million more genetic data profiles for individuals in Great Britain and Germany compromised through credential stuffing attacks exposed by a threat actor following the leak of information from 1 million Ashkenazi Jews earlier this month, BleepingComputer reports. People living in Great Britain accounted for more than 4 million lines of the stolen data, with the leak including genetic information of the Royal Family, the Rockefellers, and the Rothschilds, according to claims by the threat actor "Golem." Meanwhile, nearly 140,000 individuals had their 23andMe data leaked in a separate CSV file. "You can see the wealthiest people living in the U.S. and Western Europe on this list," said Golem. TechCrunch reported that certain exposed data from Great Britain has already been verified. Attackers have also previously peddled some of the newly exposed information on the defunct Hydra hacking forum in August, noted TechCrunch.