Privacy

Additional 4.1M data profiles of 23andMe users leaked

Major U.S. biotechnology and genetic testing firm 23andMe had 4.1 million more genetic data profiles for individuals in Great Britain and Germany compromised through credential stuffing attacks exposed by a threat actor following the leak of information from 1 million Ashkenazi Jews earlier this month, BleepingComputer reports. People living in Great Britain accounted for more than 4 million lines of the stolen data, with the leak including genetic information of the Royal Family, the Rockefellers, and the Rothschilds, according to claims by the threat actor "Golem." Meanwhile, nearly 140,000 individuals had their 23andMe data leaked in a separate CSV file. "You can see the wealthiest people living in the U.S. and Western Europe on this list," said Golem. TechCrunch reported that certain exposed data from Great Britain has already been verified. Attackers have also previously peddled some of the newly exposed information on the defunct Hydra hacking forum in August, noted TechCrunch.

Related

Privacy
Casio impacted by global data breach

Japanese multinational electronics manufacturing firm Casio had data from its customers around the world compromised following unauthorized access to its ClassPad.net education web app's server, reports SiliconAngle.

Endpoint/Device Security
Data breach hits D-Link

BleepingComputer reports that Taiwanese multinational networking equipment provider D-Link has disclosed being impacted by a data breach stemming from the compromise of a test lab system running on end-of-life software following a successful phishing attack against an employee.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Bolstering customer account security without diminishing privacy

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.