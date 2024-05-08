Data Security, Breach, Privacy

Data breach confirmed by DocGo

Hospital emergency sign

(Adobe Stock Images)

BleepingComputer reports that mobile health, ambulance, and remote monitoring service provider DocGo had its patients' data compromised after a cyberattack against its IT systems, which were immediately taken down following the discovery of the incident.

Such an intrusion, which is yet to be admitted by any threat actor, resulted in the exfiltration of protected health information from some records collected by the firm's U.S.-based ambulance transportation business but neither persistent unauthorized access nor impact to other business units were apparent, said DocGo, which caters to 30 U.S. states and the UK, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Operational and financial impact as a result of the incident is also not expected by DocGo.

No information regarding the number of individuals whose information may have been compromised was provided but DocGo emphasized that it is continuously communicating with victims of the breach amid an ongoing investigation alongside third-party cybersecurity experts.

Related

University System Georgia confirms MOVEit hack impacted 800K

University System of Georgia, which manages the state's higher education institutions, disclosed that 800,000 individuals across the state had their information compromised in late May as a result of the widespread MOVEit file transfer system hack conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation, The Register reports.

Nearly 150K impacted by Kansas court system hack

The Kansas Office of Judicial Administration disclosed that almost 150,000 individuals had their data potentially compromised following the ransomware attack against the state's court system that prompted a months-long disruption of the state's case management system, reports StateScoop.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.