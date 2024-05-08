Data breach confirmed by DocGo

BleepingComputer reports that mobile health, ambulance, and remote monitoring service provider DocGo had its patients' data compromised after a cyberattack against its IT systems, which were immediately taken down following the discovery of the incident.

Such an intrusion, which is yet to be admitted by any threat actor, resulted in the exfiltration of protected health information from some records collected by the firm's U.S.-based ambulance transportation business but neither persistent unauthorized access nor impact to other business units were apparent, said DocGo, which caters to 30 U.S. states and the UK, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Operational and financial impact as a result of the incident is also not expected by DocGo.

No information regarding the number of individuals whose information may have been compromised was provided but DocGo emphasized that it is continuously communicating with victims of the breach amid an ongoing investigation alongside third-party cybersecurity experts.