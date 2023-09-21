CNN reports that major U.S. voting equipment vendors Election Systems & Software, Unisyn, and Hart InterCivic have taken part in a new cybersecurity testing program that would subject election systems to cybersecurity stress tests ahead of next year's polls in an effort to combat false election rigging claims during the 2020 election. Even though results from the nearly two-day hardware and software assessment of potential voting system vulnerabilities are pending, all of the participating vendors said that security protocol enhancements are already being done to their systems. Hart InterCivic Director of Government Affairs noted that while public disclosure and remediation of election system flaws present a risk, inaction would bring about a graver threat to election security. "I give a lot of credit to the vendors that are here and the election officials because they're literally getting death threats as a result of what may come about from a shared disclosure," said Matt Masterson, who was formerly the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's leading election security official.