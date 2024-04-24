FBI: Disruptive Chinese attacks against US infrastructure imminent

Volt Typhoon and other Chinese cyberespionage operations were noted by FBI Director Christopher Wray to be already gearing up for far-reaching disruptive intrusions against U.S. critical infrastructure by 2027 should the U.S. interfere with China's conflict with Taiwan, according to CyberScoop.

More than a decade after it began targeting oil pipelines' control and monitoring systems information, China — which has already gained a hacker network that is 50 times larger than the FBI's cyber personnel — has since set sights on U.S. energy, telecommunications, and water organizations as it strengthens its capability "to physically wreak havoc on our critical infrastructure at a time of its choosing," said Wray in a speech at Vanderbilt University.

Such potentially severe attacks have already prompted federal agencies to prioritize resources aimed at strengthening critical infrastructure defenses as part of this year's budgets, Wray added.

"A few years ago, we might have said China represents the most significant long-term threat. That’s no longer the best way to describe the danger," noted Wray.