US, others issue new Volt Typhoon warning

BleepingComputer reports that critical infrastructure leaders around the world have been warned about the significant threat posed by Chinese cyberespionage Volt Typhoon, also known as Bronze Silhouette, in a new joint advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency, and the FBI, as well as cybersecurity agencies from members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

With Volt Typhoon targeting network-based operational technology assets to facilitate critical infrastructure compromise, leaders should ensure that their cybersecurity teams activate access and security logging for applications in their central systems, as well as investigate maintained logs to determine attacks by the Chinese hacking group, according to the advisory. Such a development comes months after the FBI's dismantling of Volt Typhoon's KV botnet composed of hundreds of U.S. small office/home office routers, which was not successfully recovered by the hacking operation due to the efforts of Lumen's Black Lotus Labs.