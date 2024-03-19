US’s Volt Typhoon crackdown continues

The U.S. has been noted by outgoing National Security Agency Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce to be conducting ongoing efforts to completely uncover and dismantle Chinese state-backed cyberespionage operation Volt Typhoon, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Organizations impacted by Volt Typhoon are still being identified and while some Volt Typhoon intrusions have been discovered through artificial intelligence, the NSA has relied on vulnerability scans to determine compromise, said Joyce, who will be succeeded by NSA Cybersecurity Directorate Deputy Chief Dave Luber. No further details regarding the extent of federal efforts into Volt Typhoon have been provided. Such a development follows warnings from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly and other U.S. cybersecurity leaders regarding the potential severity of Chinese cybersecurity threats against U.S. critical infrastructure. "Unfortunately, the technology underpinning our critical infrastructure is inherently insecure because of decades of software developers not being held liable for defective technology," Easterly said.