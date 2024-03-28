Advanced payouts to Change Healthcare attack-hit providers exceed $3.3B

CNBC reports that UnitedHealth Group has already provided more than $3.3 billion in advanced payments to U.S. healthcare providers that experienced financial disruptions following the far-reaching ransomware attack against its payment processor subsidiary Change Healthcare last month attributed to the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation.

Advanced payments would not have to be repaid until the normalization of cash flows, according to UnitedHealth, which noted that an investigation into the type of data compromised in the attack alongside third-party organizations is already underway.

"We continue to be vigilant, and to date have not seen evidence of any data having been published on the web. And we are committed to providing appropriate support to people whose data is found to have been compromised," said UnitedHealth.

Such a development comes amid the State Department's introduction of a new bounty program offering up to $10 million in exchange for any information regarding the identities or whereabouts of ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware gang members and affiliates.