AI phishing attempts closing in on human attacks’ capabilities

Generative artificial intelligence-based phishing attacks have nearly reached parity with human-enabled intrusions, according to SiliconAngle. While expert human social engineers continued to be slightly more effective in creating convincing phishing emails, OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot was significantly faster in crafting such messages, a report from IBM X-Force showed. Such findings should prompt organizations to strengthen their AI-generated phishing defenses by implementing more robust verification systems, integrating more advanced and sophisticated phishing attacks, including voice-based phishing, into their security training programs for employees, and bolstering identity and access management systems, noted researchers. "The emergence of AI in phishing attacks challenges us to reevaluate our approaches to cybersecurity. By embracing these recommendations and staying vigilant in the face of evolving threats, we can strengthen our defenses, protect our enterprises, and ensure the security of our data and people in todays dynamic digital age," said IBM X-Force Global Head of Innovation and Delivery Stephanie Carruthers.