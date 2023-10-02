Outgoing National Security Agency Director Army Gen. Paul Nakasone has announced that the agency will be launching a new artificial intelligence
security center under its Cybersecurity Collaboration Center in a bid to strengthen the U.S.'s AI advantage and better protect its defense-industrial base against Russian and Chinese cybersecurity threats, The Associated Press
reports.
Such a center, which will collaborate with industry, academic, and international partners in addition to the Defense Department, would serve as the agency's "focal point for leveraging foreign intelligence insights, contributing to the development of best practices guidelines, principles, evaluation, methodology and risk frameworks," said Nakasone at the National Press Club.
Nakasone also emphasized that human decision-making still prevails among U.S. intelligence and defense agencies using AI technology.
"We do see assistance from artificial intelligence. But at the end of the day, decisions will be made by humans and humans in the loop," added Nakasone.