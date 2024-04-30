All London Drugs stores shut down after cyberattack

Major Canadian retail pharmacy chain London Drugs had all its stores across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan temporarily closed down following a cybersecurity incident discovered on Sunday, reports The Register.

While customers were initially urged to phone their local pharmacies after the store shutdowns, London Drugs later noted that phone lines were also taken down as a result of the attack and advised customers to visit on-site pharmacists. No specifics regarding the nature of the incident were provided but London Drugs said that there has been no evidence suggesting the compromise of any customer or employee information.

"Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately undertook countermeasures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation, and to conduct a forensic investigation," said London Drugs.

Such an incident comes months after five hospitals in southern Ontario had their operations disrupted due to a Daixin Team ransomware attack against nonprofit shared service provider TransForm.