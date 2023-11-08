Impact of TransForm ransomware breach detailed

Canadian nonprofit shared service provider TransForm has confirmed being impacted by a ransomware attack, which resulted in the exfiltration of a database that included information from its five co-founding hospitals across Ontario, reports BleepingComputer. Aside from compromising data from 267,000 patients at Bluewater Health, attackers were also able to exfiltrate information from 1,446 Chatham-Kent Alliance employees, as well as details from 352 current and former Erie Shores HealthCare, according to TransForm. Data from a limited number of Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare have also been impacted, although an investigation into the extent of the breach at the latter is still ongoing. TransForm did note that no clinical data was included in compromised Bluewater Health data, as well as emphasized its refusal to pay the ransom demanded by its attackers. Such an intrusion was noted by DataBreaches.net to have been claimed by the DAIXIN Team, which began leaking stolen data samples before considering the sale of data to brokers.