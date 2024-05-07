Ransomware attack disrupts Kansas city

Officials at the City of Wichita in Kansas have confirmed that the city's IT systems were impacted by a ransomware attack on Sunday that prompted the immediate shutdown of its computer network to mitigate risk, BleepingComputer reports.

Such network takedown did not affect emergency services but BleepingComputer observed the incident resulted in the disruption of the city's online payment systems. No details regarding the identity of the threat actors behind the intrusion or the extent of compromise were provided by the officials of the city, which is the largest in the state and among the 50 largest cities across the U.S.

"We are completing a thorough review and assessment of this matter, including the potential impact on data. Detailed assessments of these types of incidents take time," said officials, who added that investigation into the incident has already been coordinated with federal and local law enforcement agencies.