Dozens of organizations worldwide claimed to be compromised by LockBit

Cybernews reports that ransomware operation LockBit has laid claim on attacking major German telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom and nearly five dozen other organizations worldwide in a new post on its dark web site.

Other notable entities listed by LockBit as its victims included Canadian internet provider Netspectrum, Taiwanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer Foxsemicon Technology, and Venezuelan financial services firm Banco de Venezuela.

No further details regarding the extent of data exfiltrated from each organization have been provided but all impacted entities — more than three-fourths of which were noted by vx-underground researchers to have been listed by LockBit before — were demanded to pay an undisclosed amount by May 21.

Such a development comes after international law enforcement agencies have resurrected the disrupted LockBit extortion site to reveal more information regarding the ransomware group and its administrator, LockBitSupp. LockBit also recently took responsibility for an attack against major French health provider Hôpital de Cannes - Simone Veil, or CHC-SV.

