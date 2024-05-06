Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

New LockBit details to be divulged in reborn extortion site

International law enforcement agencies have reanimated the extortion site of the LockBit ransomware operation on Sunday, more than two months after it was dismantled, with more information regarding the group's members teased to be revealed by May 7 at 14:00 UTC, LockBit, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such a development follows a series of disclosures by law enforcement regarding the extent of data gathered from LockBit's systems, which concluded with a post suggesting the reveal of the ransomware gang's administrator, LockBitSupp. However, information about LockBitSupp's identity was withheld, with the final reveal only sharing that he had lied about his real whereabouts.

In an interview with the Click Here podcast in March, LockBitSupp alleged that the extent of LockBit backend infrastructure compromise was exaggerated by law enforcement agencies. The earlier reveal has tempered experts' expectations of the information that will be divulged on the website.

