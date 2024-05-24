Almost 400K impacted by CentroMed breach

San Antonio-based primary healthcare provider CentroMed had personally identifiable information from nearly 400,000 patients compromised following a data breach late last month, reports Cybernews.

Attackers were able to infiltrate CentroMed's systems around April 30, resulting in the exfiltration of patients' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, financial account information, medical record numbers, claims data, and diagnosis and treatment details, said CentroMed in a filing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Individuals whose data may have been compromised in the incident were urged to be vigilant of potential fraudulent activities by reviewing their healthcare and financial account statements.

Such an attack comes nearly a year after CentroMed was claimed to have been targeted by the Karakurt ransomware operation, which admitted to exfiltrating nearly 42GB of files containing similar types of PII from nearly 300,000 patients.