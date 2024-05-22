Data breach impacts wireless provider Patriot Mobile

U.S. mobile virtual network operator and the country's sole "Christian conservative wireless provider" Patriot Mobile had the personal information of its subscribers reportedly exposed following a data breach, according to TechCrunch.

Information compromised as a result of the incident included individuals' full names, account PINs, email addresses, and home ZIP codes. No confirmation of the incident has been provided by Patriot Mobile, which has expressed support for conservative candidates in Texas, but a sample of the stolen data provided by the purported hacker behind the breach was confirmed by TechCrunch to be legitimate due to the exposure of the same information stemming from a vulnerability impacting the mobile carrier's public website.

Such an incident follows AT&T's confirmation of a years-old breach impacting millions of customers' personal and account information, as well as account passcodes, which the mobile provider immediately reset to prevent further account breaches.