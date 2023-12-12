Americold ransomware attack impacts almost 130K

Nearly 130,000 individuals had their data confirmed to be compromised following a ransomware attack against major U.S. cold storage and logistics firm Americold in April, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the incident revealed that information from Americold's current and former employees and their respective dependents, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, financial account details, driver's license/state ID numbers, passport numbers, and health insurance and medical details, were exposed following a systems breach on April 26, said the company in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. The disclosure comes months after the firm was claimed to be attacked by the newly emergent Cactus ransomware operation, which was noted by Dragos to be behind nearly 7% of all cyberattacks against organizations in the industrial sector during the third quarter. Before the April ransomware attack, Americold already had its systems disrupted by an intrusion in November 2020.