Ransomware, Privacy

Americold ransomware attack impacts almost 130K

Nearly 130,000 individuals had their data confirmed to be compromised following a ransomware attack against major U.S. cold storage and logistics firm Americold in April, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the incident revealed that information from Americold's current and former employees and their respective dependents, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, financial account details, driver's license/state ID numbers, passport numbers, and health insurance and medical details, were exposed following a systems breach on April 26, said the company in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. The disclosure comes months after the firm was claimed to be attacked by the newly emergent Cactus ransomware operation, which was noted by Dragos to be behind nearly 7% of all cyberattacks against organizations in the industrial sector during the third quarter. Before the April ransomware attack, Americold already had its systems disrupted by an intrusion in November 2020.

Related

Data breach confirmed by Toyota Financial Services

Data breach confirmed by Toyota Financial Services BleepingComputer reports that Toyota Motor Corporation subsidiary Toyota Financial Services has disclosed that its German customers had their data compromised following an intrusion against some of its European and African systems last month, which has been claimed by the Medusa ransomware gang.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Ransomware attack lessons, from MOVEit and Doubledrive to MGM/Caesars

  • Cybercast
    Cyber Resilience in the Ransomware and Wiper Era New Strategies for CISOs to Protect

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.