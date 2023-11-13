Anonymous Sudan DDoS attack hits Cloudflare website

BleepingComputer reports that self-proclaimed hacktivist operation Anonymous Sudan, also known as Storm-1359, has admitted to deploying a distributed denial-of-service attack that disrupted the website of Cloudflare. Anonymous Sudan's claim comes after Cloudflare confirmed that www.cloudflare.com momentarily suffered intermittent connectivity issues as a result of the DDoS attack while emphasizing that none of its products or services have been affected. "Cloudflare's website is deliberately hosted on separate infrastructure and cannot impact Cloudflare services. To be clear, our website is fully functional and up and running," said Cloudflare. Such disruption of Cloudflare's website comes after the IT service management firm had its dashboard and APIs taken down last week following a power outage at its North American data center, as well as outages affecting several of its sites and services on Oct. 30, which stemmed from a Workers KV build deployment tool misconfiguration. Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT bot was also claimed to be targeted by Anonymous Sudan.