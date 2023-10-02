Newsweek
reports that Netflix has been affected by outages in certain portions of the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Japan, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK, on Sept. 28 following a distributed denial-of-service attack by self-proclaimed hacktivist operation Anonymous Sudan
.
Such a DDoS attack, which was also reported to impact U.S. subscription streaming service Hulu, was conducted in response to the streaming site's LGBTQ+ content, claimed Anonymous Sudan, which previously took credit for targeting X, formerly Twitter.
While initially believed to be part of the Anonymous hacktivist group, Anonymous Sudan is no longer the same operation associated with digital activism in Sudan but is already affiliated with Russian hackers, as indicated by its use of the Telegram messaging platform and its exclusive use of English and Russian in its posts, according to a TrueSec report.
"What they want is media attention, they don't care if Netflix is down for real or not, they can use the attention to amplify their message," said TrueSec's Matthias Wahlen.