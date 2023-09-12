Telegram has been targeted with a distributed denial-of-service attack by self-proclaimed hacktivist collective Anonymous Sudan, reports SecurityWeek. Anonymous Sudan was reported by threat intelligence company SOCRadar to have launched the attack following the decision of Telegram to suspend their main account. SOCRadar noted that Anonymous Sudan had its main Telegram channel temporarily moved amid the suspension. Such a DDoS intrusion comes after X, formerly known as Twitter, was also targeted by the group in an effort to hasten the launch of the Starlink satellite internet service, also owned by Elon Musk, in Sudan. Anonymous Sudan was also previously linked by SOCRadar and Truesec to the Russian hacking operation KillNet after analysis of the group's attacks revealed interactions primarily with Russian hackers. Aside from discovering that Anonymous Sudan utilizes English and Russian in its posts, rather than Arabic, both reports also noted a lack of evidence associating the group with the original Anonymous Sudan hacktivists and the Anonymous hacking collective.