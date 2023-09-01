BBC reports that X, or the company previously known as Twitter, has been disrupted across over a dozen countries following a distributed denial-of-service attack by self-proclaimed hacktivist operation Anonymous Sudan in a bid to hasten the launch of the Starlink satellite internet service, also owned by Elon Musk, in Sudan. Significant traffic has been sent to X's servers to facilitate service takedowns, according to Anonymous Sudan spokesperson "Crush," while hacking group member "Hofa" noted that the DDoS attack was meant to increase awareness of the ongoing civil war in Sudan. Allegations claiming that Anonymous Sudan has been serving as cover for the Russian government after expressing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin have also been dismissed by Crush and Hofa, who have posted Sudanese passport photos and other screenshots as proof. Numerous organizations around the world, including the U.S., France, Israel, and Nigeria, have been disrupted by Anonymous Sudan since its emergence in January.