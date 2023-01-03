U.S. Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr said that the total TikTok ban in India was an "incredibly important precedent" that should be used by the U.S. and other countries amid concerns over the Chinese video sharing app's potential threat to national security, The Economic Times reports. "India's strong leadership has been informative and helpful as we have debated banning TikTok in the U.S. For those who argue that there is no way to ban an app, India is an example of a country that has done it and done it successfully," said Carr, who added that TikTok's misleading representations and data flows should prompt a blanket ban, which is still being debated in bipartisan legislation set to be reintroduced in Congress this month. In addition to Carr, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has also expressed concern over the control of China on TikTok. "What this means is that the [Chinese Communist Party] can ultimately force TikTok, or any other Chinese company, to hand over access to its data. In the case of TikTok, that data includes an enormous amount of information on Americans, including birthdates, phone numbers, and device identification information," said Warner.