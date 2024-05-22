Atlas hack admitted by Black Basta ransomware group

Major U.S. oil and fuel distributor Atlas Oil was claimed to be compromised by the Black Basta ransomware operation, which purportedly stole 730 GB of data, Security Affairs reports.

Included in the data purportedly exfiltrated by the ransomware gang were Atlas' corporate information, such as finance, executive, accounts, human resources, and department information, as well as user and employee details, with Black Basta already exposing stolen payroll payment requests, data sheets, and ID cards. No confirmation has been made by Atlas.

Such a disclosure comes more than two years after Black Basta, which has been linked with the FIN7 hacking group, commenced its spree of double extortion attacks against organizations around the world. Intrusions resulting in Black Basta ransomware infections were noted by Cybereason Global SOC researchers to have commenced with a widespread Qakbot malware campaign that leveraged Cobalt Strike to facilitate ransomware distribution in under 12 hours.